11/3: Sunday Morning Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, David Pogue looks at the “Wild West” of political advertising. Plus: Mo Rocca sits down with actor Kieran Culkin, star of the new film “A Real Pain”; Lee Cowan attends a “cowboy boot camp” with the cast of the TV series “Yellowstone”; Robert Costa checks out the history of presidential photography; Martha Teichner looks at the crisis in Venezuela, a country whose authoritarian president has refused to accept an election loss; and Ted Koppel visits Colonial Williamsburg, a living history museum with lessons to teach us about politics then and now.