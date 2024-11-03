Watch CBS News

11/3: Sunday Morning

Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, David Pogue looks at the “Wild West” of political advertising. Plus: Mo Rocca sits down with actor Kieran Culkin, star of the new film “A Real Pain”; Lee Cowan attends a “cowboy boot camp” with the cast of the TV series “Yellowstone”; Robert Costa checks out the history of presidential photography; Martha Teichner looks at the crisis in Venezuela, a country whose authoritarian president has refused to accept an election loss; and Ted Koppel visits Colonial Williamsburg, a living history museum with lessons to teach us about politics then and now.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.