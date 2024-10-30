From the archives: Teri Garr on living with MS Oscar-nominated actress Teri Garr, best known for her comic turns in "Young Frankenstein" and "Tootsie," died on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, at age 79. In this "Sunday Morning" profile originally broadcast on December 4, 2005, Garr talked with correspondent Rita Braver about her autobiography, "Speedbumps"; how she advanced from dancing in the background of Elvis Presley movies to starring roles (she was, admittedly, up-front about lying on her resume); and how it became harder for her to find acting jobs following a diagnosis of multiple sclerosis.