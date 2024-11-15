This week on "Sunday Morning" (November 17)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

COVER STORY: "Portrait of a person who's not there": Documenting the bedrooms of school shooting victims

Over the past six years, the parents of school shooting victims opened their doors to CBS News' Steve Hartman and photographer Lou Bopp, inviting them to see what it's like to live alongside their children's bedrooms, just as they left them. [With interactive.]

ALMANAC: November 17

"Sunday Morning" looks back at historical events on this date.

Correspondent Tracy Smith with former President Bill Clinton. CBS News

BOOKS: Former President Bill Clinton

Tracy Smith reports.

Conservationist and documentary filmmaker Eric Goode with correspondent Luke Burbank. CBS News

NATURE: Behind the scenes with "Chimp Crazy" director Eric Goode

Eric Goode, who owns a conservancy for turtles and tortoises in Ojai, Calif., fell into documentary filmmaking when he directed the series "Tiger King" (about a keeper of exotic pets). He's followed that hit with "Chimp Crazy," about a woman whose love of chimpanzees pits her against the authorities and PETA. Goode talks with correspondent Luke Burbank about the lengths he would go to, to teach audiences of the dangers facing animal species from mankind's hubris and stupidity.

Actor Paul Mescal drew a crowd when he returned to Trinity College in Dublin. CBS News

MOVIES: "Gladiator II" star Paul Mescal on his relationship with fame

Paul Mescal has earned critical acclaim and award nominations for his performances in "Aftersun" and the TV series "Normal People." Now, the Irish actor who's become a Gen Z heartthrob is front-and-center of "Gladiator II," Ridley Scott's sequel to his Oscar-winning 2000 epic of ancient Rome. Mescal talks with correspondent Seth Doane about acting alongside such icons as Denzel Washington; and what he first felt on stage in a high school production of "The Phantom of the Opera."

PASSAGE: In memoriam

"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.



HEALTH: Combating Parkinson's with rock climbing

There is currently no cure for Parkinson's Disease. But some with Parkinson's are finding that an unusual therapy – rock climbing – is helping them improve their balance, mobility, strength and cognition. "60 Minutes" correspondent Lesley Stahl reports.

COMMENTARY: Josh Seftel's Mom on November

Fall's arrival brings football, Thanksgiving, and everything pumpkin spice, not to mention the finale of "The Golden Bachelorette." Filmmaker Josh Seftel talks with his mother, Pat, about what she loves during the month of November.

BOOKS: Cher opens up about life with Sonny

It took forever for Cher to write her story, but this week, her memoir (that is, "Part One" of her memoir) is being released. She talks with correspondent Anthony Mason about her relationship, on stage and off, with Sonny Bono; the shocking truth she learned about "Cher Enterprises"; and why Sonny & Cher's TV partnership survived beyond their marriage.

PREVIEW: When Cher met Sonny (YouTube Video)

Cher tells correspondent Anthony Mason about meeting singer Sonny Bono, when he was 27 and she was 16.

READ AN EXCERPT: "Cher: The Memoir – Part One"

In the first volume of the singer-actress' memoirs, Cher recounts attending, at age 11, an event that would change the direction of her life: an Elvis Presley concert.

BOOKS: Peggy Noonan

Robert Costa reports.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Attorney Ted Olson making the case for civility (YouTube Video)

Ted Olson, a star of conservative legal causes who also argued in support of same-sex marriage and the children of illegal immigrants, died Wednesday, November 13, 2024, at the age of 84. In this "Sunday Morning" profile that aired June 27, 2021, Olson talked with correspondent Mo Rocca about overcoming polarization, and about his marriage, which demonstrated that opposites do attract.

