11/17: Sunday Morning Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Steve Hartman and photographer Lou Bopp document the bedrooms of children who have died in school shootings, reflecting the lives lost. Also: Tracy Smith talks with former President Bill Clinton about life after the White House; Anthony Mason sits down with Cher to discuss the singer’s new memoir; Seth Doane interviews Irish actor Paul Mescal, star of the epic “Gladiator II”; Luke Burbank profiles conservationist and documentary filmmaker Eric Goode, creator of "Tiger King" and "Chimp Crazy”; Robert Costa talks with Wall Street Journal columnist Peggy Noonan; and Lesley Stahl finds out why patients with Parkinson’s Disease are utilizing a unique form of therapy: rock climbing.