Watch CBS News

Josh Seftel's Mom on Fall

Fall's arrival brings football, Thanksgiving, and everything pumpkin spice, not to mention the finale of "The Golden Bachelorette." Filmmaker Josh Seftel talks with his mother, Pat, about what she loves during the month of November.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.