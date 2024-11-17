Peggy Noonan reflects on a "troubled, frayed" America For a quarter-century Wall Street Journal columnist Peggy Noonan has commented on the shifting political landscape of Washington, and the qualities of character and leadership (or lack thereof) in today's politicians. She talks with CBS News chief election & campaign correspondent Robert Costa about her new book, "A Certain Idea of America"; why she believes Ronald Reagan would not recognize the Republican Party of Donald Trump; and why she doesn't mind "taking the stick" to people she feels deserve it.