Animal conservationist & "Chimp Crazy" director Eric Goode Eric Goode, who owns a conservancy for turtles and tortoises in Ojai, Calif., fell into documentary filmmaking when he directed the series "Tiger King" (about a keeper of exotic pets). He followed that hit with "Chimp Crazy," about a woman whose love of chimpanzees pits her against the authorities and PETA. Goode talks with correspondent Luke Burbank about the lengths he would go to, to teach audiences of the dangers facing animal species from mankind's hubris and stupidity.