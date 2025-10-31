This week on "Sunday Morning" (Nov. 2)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

COVER STORY: Ken Burns on America's continuing revolution

Documentary filmmaker Ken Burns has long been a chronicler of the American experience. He talks with John Dickerson about his latest film for PBS, "The American Revolution"; the importance of studying history; and why the end of the Revolutionary War did not mean the end of our nation's revolution.

To watch a trailer for "The American Revolution," click on the video player below:

ALMANAC: November 2

"Sunday Morning" looks back at historical events on this date.



ACCESSORIES: Auctioneer Aurel Bac, "the Indiana Jones of watches"

Auctioneer Aurel Bacs knows what makes watch enthusiasts tick, as he puts exquisite, rare and vintage timepieces on the auction block. For 30 years, Bacs (whose love of watches began as a teenager in Zurich) has sold luxury timepieces at the world's most celebrated auction houses. Over the past decade, he and his wife, Livia Russo, partnering with Phillips Auctioneers, have been responsible for $1.6 billion in watch sales, catering to thousands of collectors from around the world. Correspondent Mark Strassmann talks with the flamboyant Bacs, the man some have called "the Indiana Jones of watches," who says watch collecting is not rational: "It's a love affair, and you cannot put limits on love."

BOOKS: Salman Rushdie on "The Eleventh Hour" and free speech

"The Eleventh Hour," a collection of short stories and a novella, is the first fiction Salman Rushdie has published since the 2022 attack that nearly killed him. He talks with Martha Teichner about his new book; the fatwa issued by Ayatollah Khomeini in 1989, claiming passages in Rushdie's novel, "The Satanic Verses," insulted Islam; his own immigrant experience in the U.S.; and what happens when freedom of speech dies.

READ AN EXCERPT: "The Eleventh Hour" by Salman Rushdie

In his elegiac new collection of stories – his first fiction since a 2022 attack that nearly killed him – acclaimed novelist Salman Rushie writes of intimate encounters with death, ghosts, magic, and the immutable passage of time.

Concert pianist Adam Tendler. Sachyn Mital

MUSIC: "Inheritances": Adam Tendler's musical testimony of love, grief and memory

Concert pianist Adam Tendler had a distant relationship with his father. So, when he inherited a sum of money from his dad, he used it to commission piano works by 16 acclaimed composers, creating music that touches on a vast range of emotions encompassing grief, loss, parent-child relationships, and estrangement. Lee Cowan reports on Tendler's moving tribute, "Inheritances."

You can stream the Adam Tendler album "Inheritances" by clicking on the embed below (Free Spotify registration required to hear the tracks in full):

PASSAGE: In memoriam

"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.



ECONOMY: Dealing with the crushing costs of childcare

For some, the high cost of childcare in the U.S. is a higher expense than rents and mortgages, or even in-state college tuition, and has pushed tens of thousands of women out of the workforce this year alone. Tracy Smith talks with Reshma Saujani, CEO and founder of Moms First, who says Americans need to rethink how we think about childcare. Smith also talks with parents in New Mexico, which has become the first state to offer free childcare to all residents; and with Republican Senator Katie Britt and Democratic Senator Tim Kaine, who see childcare as an economic issue America cannot afford to ignore.

HARTMAN: Front lines



George Clooney plays a movie star receiving a career tribute in Noah Baumbach's "Jay Kelly." Peter Mountain/Netflix

MOVIES: George Clooney on "Jay Kelly," fame and family

In his latest film, "Jay Kelly," George Clooney plays a familiar role – one of the world's biggest movie stars – who nonetheless tries to reconcile professional success and his personal shortcomings. Clooney talks with Seth Doane about how he is different from the character of Jay Kelly, and what he doesn't regret about living the life of an A-List celebrity. He also talks about how he works hard to create a "normal existence" for his children.

To watch a trailer for "Jay Kelly" click on the video player below:

EDUCATION: Princeton President Christopher Eisgruber on addressing challenges facing higher education

Universities have found themselves under pressure from President Trump – from blocked funds for research, to attacks on their admission policies and diversity programs. Robert Costa talks with Princeton University President Christopher Eisgruber about the challenges facing higher education today – on campuses and in Washington – and about his focus on promoting civility and independence. Costa also talks with Lee Bollinger (the former president of Columbia and the University of Michigan) and with former Harvard president Lawrence Summers, about the government's relationship with higher education.

