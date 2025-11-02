Dealing with the crushing costs of child care For some, the high cost of child care in the U.S. is a higher expense than rents and mortgages, or even in-state college tuition, and has pushed tens of thousands of women out of the workforce this year alone. Tracy Smith talks with Reshma Saujani, CEO and founder of Moms First, who says Americans need to rethink how we think about child care. Smith also talks with parents in New Mexico, which has become the first state to offer free child care to all residents; and with Republican Senator Katie Britt and Democratic Senator Tim Kaine, who see child care as an economic issue America cannot afford to ignore.