This week on "Sunday Morning" (May 9)

Host: Jane Pauley

The parents of Tim Piazza (left) and Max Gruver are speaking out about hazing practices that cost the young pledges their lives. CBS News

COVER STORY: Grieving parents tell the stories of children lost to hazing

Mothers and fathers open up to college students about loss suffered when pledges to fraternities and sororities die as a result of hazing rituals. Correspondent Lee Cowan talks with anti-hazing advocates, and with representatives of the Greek community, who have joined forces in an effort to reform a long-accepted practice.

For more info:



BOOKS: Stacey Abrams on writing herself into the story – and history

Politician and voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams talks with correspondent Erin Moriarty about justice, ambition, and about her other life – as an author of romance novels and political thrillers featuring protagonists who are women of color.

For more info:



MOTHER'S DAY: Josh's Mom (Video)

What better day than Mother's Day to drop in on filmmaker Josh Seftel in Brooklyn, catching up with his Mom in Florida?



Actor-director Andrew McCarthy, with correspondent Jim Axelrod, back at his old haunts in New York's Greenwich Village. CBS News

SUNDAY PROFILE: Andrew McCarthy: No longer running from his youth

In his new memoir, "Brat," the actor who found fame as a member of the "Brat Pack" discusses his ambivalence towards his '80s popularity. Andrew McCarthy also talks with correspondent Jim Axelrod about finding comfort as a director confronting the anxiety of actors.

For more info:



PASSAGE: TBD



Tap dancer Jason Samuels Smith. CBS News

ENTERTAINMENT: Tap dancers: Putting their best foot forward

Correspondent Faith Salie explores the history of tap dancing as an art form born of diverse dance traditions brought to America, which has recently experienced an encore of popularity thanks to a new generation of tap artists.

For more info:



HARTMAN: TBD



Emmy- and Oscar-winning actress Allison Janney. CBS News

TELEVISION: What's next for Allison Janney?

The star of "Mom," Allison Janney, talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about the hit series' finale after eight seasons, and why she's open to something different. Janney also reveals how the shutdown of filming during the pandemic was a blessing in disguise, allowing her the opportunity to move in with her own mother following her mom's cancer diagnosis.

For more info:



TECH: Illustrating the power of emoji

No word would suffice to express the fluency with which these shorthand icons, which have supplanted words in texts and emails and on social media, have become a language unto themselves. Correspondent David Pogue talks with designers and gatekeepers for emoji, and finds out how new symbols are added to the lexicon. 😘

For more info:



COMMENTARY: David Sedaris looks into his crystal ball

The humorist ponders other people's questionable fascination with astrology, ghosts and clairvoyants (and don't get him started on mistletoe enemas).

For more info:



MOTHER'S DAY: Announcements



NATURE: Sandhill cranes and their chicks



WEB EXCLUSIVES:

THE BOOK REPORT: Reviews from Washington Post critic Ron Charles (May 9)

Recommendations of new fiction, non-fiction and audio titles.

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

DVR Alert! Find out when "Sunday Morning" airs in your city

"Sunday Morning" also streams on CBSN beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET and again at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and Paramount+, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox.

Follow us on Twitter (@CBSSunday), Facebook, Instagram (#CBSSundayMorning), YouTube, and at cbssundaymorning.com.

You can also download the free "Sunday Morning" audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you'll never miss the trumpet!