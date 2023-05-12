This week on "Sunday Morning" (May 14)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. (Download it here.)

COVER STORY: America and immigration: How did we get where we are today, and can the laws be fixed?

This past Thursday, what was effectively the immigration law of the land throughout the pandemic expired, prompting a growing emergency along the U.S. border with Mexico. Correspondent Lee Cowan talks with experts about America's historical acceptance of refugees, and how new immigration laws are needed to meet the challenges of today.

Skagit Valley in Washington State is home to an annual tulip festival. CBS News

FLOWERS: Tiptoeing through the tulips

You don't have to travel to Holland to experience fields of tulips in bloom. The climate in the northwest corner of Washington State is perfect for the flower, making it home of the annual Skagit Valley Tulip Festival. Correspondent Conor Knighton reports.

Emmy Award-winning actor Jeremy Strong ("Succession"). CBS News

TV: Jeremy Strong

Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz reports.

To watch a trailer for the final season of "Succession" click on the video player below:

"Succession" on HBO and HBO Max



HEADLINES: Making the treacherous journey north

Along the Pan-American Highway stretching from Argentina to Alaska is an unbuilt section covering 66 miles of remote jungle, connecting North and South America. Known as the Darién Gap, it's a treacherous crossing for thousands of migrants heading north, many of whom are misinformed about or unprepared for the arduous, potentially fatal journey. Correspondent Enrique Acevedo talks with experts about why many are risking their lives traveling through the Darién Gap, and with migrants who have made the trip.

PASSAGE: In memoriam



Juliette Lewis, currently starring in the Showtime series "Yellowjackets." CBS News

SUNDAY PROFILE: "Yellowjackets" star Juliette Lewis on never losing "a certain kind of fire"

As a teenager she earned an Oscar nomination acting opposite Robert De Niro in "Cape Fear." Then, she was front woman of the punk band Juliette and the Licks. Now, Juliette Lewis is starring in the Showtime series "Yellowjackets." She sits down with correspondent Luke Burbank and opens up about her unpredictable career, from being a movie star and rocker who "scared a lot of people" in Hollywood, to the special place that "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" holds in her heart.

To watch a trailer for season 2 of "Yellowjackets" click on the video player below:

HARTMAN: To the rescue



Laura Dern and her mother, Diane Ladd. The two have collaborated on a joint memoir, "Honey, Baby, Mine." CBS News

BOOKS: Diane Ladd and Laura Dern: A mother and daughter with much to say

When Oscar-nominee Diane Ladd developed a life-threatening illness, her doctors recommended exercise to rebuild her lung capacity. That prompted a series of long walks, and long talks, with her daughter, Oscar-winner Laura Dern. Their recorded conversations have now become a joint memoir, "Honey, Baby, Mine: A Mother and Daughter Talk Life, Death, Love (and Banana Pudding)." They talk with correspondent Rita Braver about a family history that's played out on movie and TV screens (sometimes even playing mother and daughter), and of the challenges they (along with so many single working mothers) have faced.

COMMENTARY: For Mother's Day Amy Klobuchar celebrates her mom

The U.S. Senator remembers her mother, a second-grade schoolteacher, whose lessons on butterflies continued to nourish her students for years to come.

AUDIO: Jessie & Lennie Ware's "Table Manners" podcast invites you to dinner

Singer-songwriter Jessie Ware and her mother, Lennie Ware, a social worker, share playful banter in the hit podcast "Table Manners," during which they prepare and serve meals for visiting celebrities -- from musicians, to actors, to chefs, and even a Beatle. Correspondent Seth Doane helped cook and talked with the Wares in Lennie's South London kitchen to find out the recipe for their entertaining chats; what inspired Jessie's fifth studio album, "That! Feels Good!"; and how Jessie's music career co-exists with being a mother of three.

Enjoy our compilation of "Sunday Morning" features about Broadway shows that are up for this year's Tony Awards, including the revival of "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street"; the musicals "Almost Famous," "New York, New York," "Shucked" and "Some Like It Hot"; the play "Good Night, Oscar"; and the revival of August Wilson's "The Piano Lesson." [And don't miss the 75th annual Tony Awards, live on CBS and Paramount+ June 11.]

