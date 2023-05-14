Watch CBS News

Diane Ladd & Laura Dern, a mother-and-daughter team

When Oscar-nominee Diane Ladd developed a life-threatening illness, her doctors recommended exercise to rebuild her lung capacity. That prompted a series of long walks, and long talks, with her daughter, Oscar-winner Laura Dern. Their recorded conversations have now become a joint memoir, "Honey, Baby, Mine: A Mother and Daughter Talk Life, Death, Love (and Banana Pudding)." They talk with correspondent Rita Braver about a family history that's played out on movie and TV screens (sometimes even playing mother and daughter), and of the challenges they (along with so many single working mothers) have faced.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.