Diane Ladd & Laura Dern, a mother-and-daughter team When Oscar-nominee Diane Ladd developed a life-threatening illness, her doctors recommended exercise to rebuild her lung capacity. That prompted a series of long walks, and long talks, with her daughter, Oscar-winner Laura Dern. Their recorded conversations have now become a joint memoir, "Honey, Baby, Mine: A Mother and Daughter Talk Life, Death, Love (and Banana Pudding)." They talk with correspondent Rita Braver about a family history that's played out on movie and TV screens (sometimes even playing mother and daughter), and of the challenges they (along with so many single working mothers) have faced.