Migrants' dangerous journey north Along the Pan-American Highway stretching from Argentina to Alaska is an unbuilt section covering 66 miles of remote jungle, connecting North and South America. Known as the Darién Gap, it's a treacherous crossing for thousands of migrants heading north, many of whom are misinformed about or unprepared for the arduous, potentially fatal journey. Correspondent Enrique Acevedo talks with experts about why many are risking their lives traveling through the Darién Gap, and with migrants who have made the trip.