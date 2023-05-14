Watch CBS News

Tulips in bloom

You don't have to travel to Holland to experience fields of tulips. The climate in the northwest corner of Washington State is perfect for the flower, making it home of the annual Skagit Valley Tulip Festival. Correspondent Conor Knighton reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.