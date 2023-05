"Yellowjackets" star Juliette Lewis As a teenager she earned an Oscar nomination acting opposite Robert De Niro in "Cape Fear." Then, she was front woman of the punk band Juliette and the Licks. Now, Juliette Lewis is starring in the Showtime series "Yellowjackets." She sits down with correspondent Luke Burbank and opens up about her unpredictable career, from being a movie star and rocker who "scared a lot of people" in Hollywood, to the special place that "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" holds in her heart.