Jessie & Lennie Ware's "Table Manners" podcast invites you to dinner Singer-songwriter Jessie Ware and her mother, Lennie Ware, a social worker, share playful banter in the hit podcast "Table Manners," during which they prepare and serve meals for visiting celebrities -- from musicians, to actors, to chefs, and even a Beatle. Correspondent Seth Doane helped cook and talked with the Wares in Lennie's South London kitchen to find out the recipe for their entertaining chats; what inspired Jessie's fifth studio album, "That! Feels Good!"; and how Jessie's music career co-exists with being a mother of three.