This week on "Sunday Morning" (March 24)

COVER STORY: Seeing red

Mankind has never been closer to setting foot on Mars. NASA is completing construction of its new Mars rover, in readiness for its launch in July 2020, while SpaceX is firing prototypes of its Mars rocket engines, getting ready for short test flights in late 2020. David Pogue reports on the prognosis for manned exploration of the Red Planet.

ALMANAC: Building the New York City subway

On March 24, 1900 Mayor Robert Van Wyck ceremoniously launched construction of the city's first subway line, commemorated as "Tunnel Day."



MOVIES: Teen mogul

Fourteen-year-old actress Marsai Martin, the star of the TV series "Black-ish," is also one of the youngest executive producers in motion picture history. Her company, Genius Productions, is behind the new comedy "Little," a sort of reversal of the Tom Hanks classic "Big," in which an overbearing professional woman is transformed into an adolescent – an example of Martin proving that you can do anything at any age. Nancy Giles chatted with the young mogul, whose parents are trying to make sure she doesn't grow up too quickly.

MUSIC: Brandi Carlile

Tracy Smith reports.

RELIGION: Josh Seftel and "The Secret Life of Muslims"

Comedian Kathy Griffin with correspondent Luke Burbank. CBS News

COMEDY: Kathy Griffin

In May 2017 Kathy Griffin's life turned upside-down after the release of a photo of her holding what appeared to be the severed head of President Donald Trump – a joke that became anything but. Her career took a hit, she received death threats, and she found herself under investigation for conspiracy to assassinate the president. But while many people might have taken the opportunity to go into early retirement, Griffin did not. She talks with Luke Burbank about the personal and professional consequences she faced, and why she would do it over again.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: The origin of brackets

Brook Silva-Braga reports.

A protester dressed as Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May is seen among anti-Brexit demonstrators ahead of a EU Summit in Brussels, Belgium March 21, 2019. YVES HERMAN/REUTERS

POSTCARD FROM LONDON: Brexit

Mark Phillips reports on how "Brexit" – Great Britain's anticipated-but-not-quite-thought-out exit from the European Union – is screwing up the country.

CALENDAR: Week of March 25

"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.



WEB EXCLUSIVES:

