Calendar: Week of March 25

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:
On Monday, feminist leader Gloria Steinem turns 85.
- Gloria Steinem talks "My Life on the Road" and feminism ("CBS This Morning, 10/23/15)
- Gloria Steinem reflects on her Playboy bunny days ("The Early Show," 8/10/11)
- No slowdown for Gloria Steinem ("Sunday Morning," 1/22/06)
Tuesday's the day the Supreme Court hears cases of alleged partisan gerrymandering of Congressional districts in Maryland and North Carolina.
- Partisan Gerrymandering Returns to a Transformed Supreme Court (New York Times, 3/18/19)
- Numerous redistricting challenges pending in courts (CBS News, 3/26/18)
- Judges order redo of North Carolina's partisan congressional districts (CBS News, 01/09/18)
- Arnold Schwarzenegger takes on partisan gerrymandering (CBS News, 09/05/17)
- Federal judges find Texas gerrymandered maps on racial lines (CBS News, 03/11/17)
- Math experts try to tackle the issue of gerrymandering (CBS News, 08/18/17)
On Wednesday, President Trump awards a posthumous Medal of Honor to Staff Sergeant Travis Atkins for gallantry in Iraq.
- Medal of Honor recipient Staff Sergeant Travis W. Atkins (army.mil)
- Complete CBSNews.com coverage: Medal of Honor
Thursday is Opening Day in the U.S. for major league baseball – the earliest ever – with all 30 teams scheduled to play.
- Opening Day games: Arizona @ Los Angeles Dodgers; Atlanta @ Philadelphia; Baltimore @ New York Yankees; Boston @ Seattle; Chicago Cubs @ Texas; Chicago White Sox @ Kansas City; Cleveland @ Minnesota; Colorado @ Miami; Detroit @ Toronto; Houston @ Tampa Bay; Los Angeles Angels @ Oakland; New York Mets @ Washington; Pittsburgh @ Cincinnati; St. Louis @ Milwaukee; San Francisco @ San Diego
- "Take Me Out to the Ball Game": The story behind the seventh-inning stretch song ("CBS Evening News," 10/26/17)
- Gallery: A day at Wrigley Field
On Friday, British comic Eric Idle, of Monty Python fame, turns 76.
- Follow @EricIdle on Twitter
- "Always Look on the Bright Side of Life: A Sortabiography" by Eric Idle (Random House)
Eric Jones performs "Galaxy Song" from "Monty Python's The Meaning of Life":
And Saturday sees the NAACP Image Awards ceremony in Hollywood, celebrating the accomplishments of people of color in the performing arts.
- 50th NAACP Image Awards, March 30 at the Dolby Theatre. Hollywood; Watch live on TV One beginning 8 p.m. ET
- Nominees in Television, Music, Film and Literature Nominees
Story produced by Julie Kracov.