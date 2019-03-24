CBS News March 24, 2019, 10:23 AM

Calendar: Week of March 25

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:

         
On Monday, feminist leader Gloria Steinem turns 85.

          
Tuesday's the day the Supreme Court hears cases of alleged partisan gerrymandering of Congressional districts in Maryland and North Carolina.

Gerrymandering: A threat to democracy?

          
On Wednesday, President Trump awards a posthumous Medal of Honor to Staff Sergeant Travis Atkins for gallantry in Iraq. 

Thursday is Opening Day in the U.S. for major league baseball – the earliest ever – with all 30 teams scheduled to play.

      
On Friday, British comic Eric Idle, of Monty Python fame, turns 76.

Eric Jones performs "Galaxy Song" from "Monty Python's The Meaning of Life":

And Saturday sees the NAACP Image Awards ceremony in Hollywood, celebrating the accomplishments of people of color in the performing arts.


         
