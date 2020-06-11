This week on "Sunday Morning" (June 14)

Host: Jane Pauley

COVER STORY: The Melania you don't know

In her new book, "The Art of Her Deal," Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post correspondent Mary Jordan explores the life of first lady Melania Trump, and her surprising role as one of the most influential voices in the campaign and administration of President Donald Trump. The book presents a portrait of a woman who grew up dreaming of a life far away from her native Slovenia, and wound up in the White House. Correspondent Tracy Smith talks with Jordan about the "real" Melania Trump, a woman whose immigrant story of humble origins is a classic American tale, though her life and her marriage are far more complicated.

MUSIC: "Lift Every Voice and Sing"

Introduced in 1900 as poem by African-American educator and activist James Weldon Johnson to mark Abraham Lincoln's birthday, and later set to music by John Rosamond Johnson, "Lift Every Voice and Sing" was adopted by the NAACP as a song of faith and freedom. Jane Pauley reports on the music that has been called the "black national anthem."

A visit to "Jello Lake," made from vegan jello, asparagus, and train figures in a pie dish. Erin Sullivan

PHOTOGRAPHY: The great indoors

When COVID-19 hit, all of travel photographer Erin Sullivan's far-flung gigs dried up. So, the woman known as "Erin Outdoors" began recreating the great outdoors indoors, turning her Los Angeles apartment into imaginative landscapes made out of spaghetti, vegetables, sugar or tinfoil. Her Instagram photo series, #OurGreatIndoors, has inspired other homebound travel buffs to imagine vistas of their own in miniature. Conor Knighton reports.

MOVIES: Long Distance Movie Club

Filmmakers Ellie Sachs and Matt Starr, who recently shot a remake of Woody Allen's "Annie Hall" starring seniors in New York City, have found a new way for the younger and older generations to connect since the COVID-19 quarantine began: They have been getting together virtually with residents of senior nursing homes every two weeks for a new ritual: Long Distance Movie Nights, watching films of a bygone era together, opening windows of personal memories. Correspondent Serena Altschul reports.

POLITICS: Veepstakes

The presumptive Democratic nominee for president, former Vice President Joe Biden, has already made one promise: to pick a female running mate. Wired magazine's Nicholas Thompson talks with "Pod Save America" hosts Alyssa Mastromonaco and Dan Pfeiffer, Democratic pollster and progressive political strategist Cornell Belcher, and Republican strategist Stuart Stevens – a member of the "Never Trump" Lincoln Project – to discuss who is in the running for a spot on the party's ticket.

UPDATE: Buried treasure

Cryptic clues to the location of a treasure chest hidden in the Rockies have lead many to search for it, and several died in the attempt. But after ten years, the man who buried $1 million in gold and jewels said this week that the treasure chest has been found. Jane Pauley reports.

MILITARY: Air Force General Charles Q. Brown

The nation's military marked a huge step forward this past week ... a step that, as national security correspondent David Martin tells us, underscores just how difficult advancement for black officers has been.



HARTMAN: Baseball



Actress-director Bryce Dallas Howard and her dad, actor-director Ron Howard. CBS News

MOVIES: Ron Howard & Bryce Dallas Howard

"Every day as a parent is a comedy, you know? It just is!" said actress-director Bryce Dallas Howard, whose own famous parent, actor-director Ron Howard, is just one of the famous dads telling stories about fatherhood in her new documentary, "Dads." Lee Cowan sits down with father and daughter.

OPINION: Charles M. Blow on race and the power held by police

The New York Times columnist discusses how trust and faith in the criminal justice system can die when blacks and whites have different experiences with police officers.

CRIME: Medical examiners

When a person dies under questionable circumstances, it's the medical examiner's job to determine how and why. A survey of pathologists found that 82 percent of them have felt pressure to change death certificates. As "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports, the independence of forensic pathologists to prepare unbiased and complete autopsy reports can be jeopardized by outside forces – and when death occurs at the hands of a police officer, the stakes are especially high.

COMMENTARY: John Dickerson on the example Ike set in "The Hardest Job in the World"

The war hero-president's insistence that urgent matters should not crowd out important ones is a lesson that voters should keep in mind, according to "60 Minutes" correspondent John Dickerson, author of "The Hardest Job in the World: The American Presidency."

