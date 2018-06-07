This week on "Sunday Morning" (June 10)

COVER STORY: Summer Fridays

A few years ago, about 20 percent of companies offered their staff Summer Fridays, where employees would work a little later on Monday through Thursday before taking a three-day weekend. Now, more than 40 percent of companies offer this summer perk. And it's not just out of the goodness of their hearts - companies find that the gift of time and an improved work/life balance builds loyalty and makes employees more committed to their organization. Conor Knighton reports on how some workers are spending their Summer Fridays far from work. (Originally broadcast July 30, 2017.)

ALMANAC: Fire towers



MUSIC: What the doctor ordered

Like doctors making rounds, the non-profit group Musicians on Call has been bringing musicians to hospitals all over the country for almost 20 years, playing for more than 600,000 patients. It's a person-to-person experience that can be more rewarding than the arenas and clubs where he started his career. Nancy Giles tagged along with Kenli Mattus and Luke Bryan as they brought their music to patients, becoming part of the healing process.

MOVIES: Jim Parsons

The star of CBS' "The Big Bang Theory," has a new role in Hollywood – producer of the film, "A Kid Like Jake," in which he stars with Claire Danes and Octavia Spencer. It's the story of a New York couple who are trying to get their four-year-old son in a competitive elementary school. They face a challenging question: should they reveal their son prefers Cinderella to G.I. Joe? Richard Schlesinger of "48 Hours" speaks with Parsons and Danes(who are both presenters at Sunday night's Tony Awards) and with the film's director, Silas Howard.

PREVIEW: Jim Parsons on being a first-time film producer with "A Kid Like Jake"

ON BROADWAY: Lauren Ridloff

At the age of 40, with no professional acting experience, Lauren Ridloff was offered a starring role on Broadway. All the more remarkable for this deaf actress: She received a Tony nomination for her performance. Jamie Wax talked with Ridloff, star of the recent revival of "Children of a Lesser God."

MUSIC: Rodgers & Hammerstein

Mo Rocca looks back at one of Broadway's greatest songwriting teams.

OPINION: Miss America

Faith Salie on the latest news about a beauty pageant tradition.

SPORTS: Men in blazers

Jim Axelrod meets with the "Men in Blazers": soccer aficionados Michael Davies and Roger Bennett, who talk about the rise in popularity of soccer in the United States, and attribute it to the rise of a new medium: the Internet.

CALENDAR: Week of June 12

"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.



NATURE UP CLOSE: Sexual encounters of the bluebonnet kind

Because all of Earth's inhabitants are dependent on plants to survive, plant sex is essential.

