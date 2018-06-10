Calendar: Week of June 11

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:



Monday sees the expiration of the so-called net neutrality rule, which had required service providers to treat all websites equally.



On Tuesday the Indianapolis Zoo announces the winner of its annual Indianapolis Prize, which honors those with the best and most innovative ideas for saving the world's struggling species.



Wednesday marks the 40th anniversary of the New York premiere of the movie version of the Broadway musical "Grease," starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John.



Watch John Travolta sing "Greased Lightning" in this clip from "Grease":



Thursday is Flag Day, celebrating the adoption of the "Stars and Stripes" by the Continental Congress on this date in 1777.





On Friday, the ashes of physicist Stephen Hawking will be interred at Westminister Abbey in London, not far from the grave of Sir Isaac Newton.



And Saturday sees a Memory Day ceremony at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, honoring veterans who died as a result of their service in Vietnam, but who do not meet government guidelines for having their names inscribed on the Wall.