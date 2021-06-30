This week on "Sunday Morning" (July 4)

Host: Jane Pauley



COVER STORY: Passing the torch: Training refugees in the culinary arts

The Brooklyn restaurant Emma's Torch is a staunch advocate for empowering asylum-seekers through education, by training them for jobs in the food service industry. Correspondent Nancy Giles talks with Emma's Torch founder Kerry Brodie, and with graduates of her program who are finding their path to the American Dream.

HEADLINES: Lady Liberty's "little sister"

The Statue of Liberty, which has stood astride New York Harbor since 1886, welcomed another gift from France this week: a nine-foot replica – cast from French sculptor Frédéric-Auguste Bartholdi's original plaster model – as it travels to Washington D.C., to symbolize the continuing bond between our two countries. Jane Pauley reports.

Stacey Mei Yan Fong's apple pie. 50 Pies/50 States

FOOD: As American as apple pie

"Sunday Morning" dishes up a slice of Americana: pie, as sweet and diverse as these 50 United States. Contributor Kelefa Sanneh talks with Stacey Mei Yan Fong (whose "50 Pies For 50 States" projects has created edible tributes to the nation), and with Sarah Sanneh (proprietor of the Brooklyn restaurant Pies 'n' Thighs) about the perfect pie for the Fourth of July.

Ant expert Mark Moffett says individual ants are stupid, but together their colonies thrive. CBS News

SCIENCE: Small wonders: What ants can teach us

Correspondent Faith Salie traveled to the rain forest of Belize to explore the secret world of ants, and found out how learning from the intelligence of ant societies could help improve human behaviors. Originally broadcast on "Sunday Morning" July 24, 2011.

PASSAGE: In memoriam



District of Columbia residents rally for statehood near the U.S. Capitol on March 22, 2021. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

POLITICS: Statehood for D.C.: Washingtonians' cry for freedom to vote

For the colonists who declared independence 245 years ago, "No taxation without representation" was a rallying cry. For residents of our nation's capital, it still is. Correspondent Mo Rocca looks at the issue of statehood for Washington, D.C., and of the political divide that exists about giving a vote in Congress to the taxpaying citizens living there.

Correspondent Tracy Smith with Oscar-winning filmmaker (and now novelist) Quentin Tarantino. CBS News

BOOKS: Quentin Tarantino: From the screen to the page

Oscar-winning filmmaker Quentin Tarantino has fulfilled a new dream, by publishing his first novel – an adaptation of his acclaimed period epic, "Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood." Correspondent Tracy Smith talks with Tarantino about the pleasures of becoming a novelist and a father, and his plans for his 10th (and final) film.

COMMENTARY: Sebastian Junger on the defense of freedom

The bestselling author and journalist discusses attacks on American democracy, and the fight to protect a free country from enemies both foreign and domestic.

