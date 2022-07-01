This week on "Sunday Morning" (July 3)

Guest host: Lee Cowan

COVER STORY: Welcome to a summer of travel hell

After two years of the pandemic, airlines are struggling to keep up with pent-up demand, as staff shortages, cancelled flights and bad weather make Summer 2022 a miserable time for air passengers. CBS News correspondent Kris Van Cleave talks with aviation experts and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg about why the airline sector is not meeting public expectations.

Monuments to the first 43 men who served in the Oval Office, in various states of disrepair, loom over a Virginia field. CBS News

HISTORY: Heads of state - A walk among giant presidential busts

Dropped onto a swampy field in Croaker, Va., they've become an accidental tourist attraction: gigantic, decaying busts – some 20 feet tall, and weighing several tons each – of every U.S. president from George Washington to George W. Bush. Correspondent Rita Braver visits the giant presidential sculptures that are turning a lot of people's heads.

NEWS: Sherri Chessen on her 1962 abortion: "The God inside of me said, 'Don't have this baby'"

Years before Roe v. Wade protected a woman's right to choose, an Arizona mother of four faced giving birth to a deformed child after having taken Thalidomide. With abortion unavailable to her, Sherri Chessen traveled to Sweden for the procedure, her every move followed by a breathless media. Now 89, Chessen talks with CBS News correspondent Major Garrett about her choice (which she says "any mother would do to save her own child from suffering"), and about the Supreme Court's "hateful" ruling to overturn Roe.



NATURE: Remarkable friendships from the animal world

Correspondent Lesley Stahl visits Funny Farm Rescue, a not-for-profit New Jersey sanctuary for retired, abused or neglected animals, where interspecies friendships are formed and predators become pals.

Marine Cpl. Hershel "Woody" Williams received a Medal of Honor after the Battle of Iwo Jima, but his service to his country was just beginning. CBS News

VETERANS: Remembering WWII Medal of Honor recipient Hershel "Woody" Williams

During the Battle of Iwo Jima, in the face of powerful enemy resistance, Marine Cpl. Hershel "Woody" Williams succeeded in destroying several heavily-defended machine-gun pillboxes, and was awarded the Medal of Honor. But his service to his country, and his gallantry, did not end there. In this "Sunday Morning" profile that originally aired on May 30, 2021, Williams (who died on June 29 at the age of 98) talked with CBS News national security correspondent David Martin about his efforts for Gold Star families.

The Doobie Brothers, from left: John McFee, Tom Johnston, Patrick Simmons, and Michael McDonald. CBS News

MUSIC: The Doobie Brothers, still going strong

The Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Famers, who've been playing together for more than half a century, don't let old resentments get in the way of a new album and tour. Correspondent Jim Axelrod talks with members of The Doobie Brothers – Michael McDonald, Tom Johnston, Patrick Simmons and John McFee – about the band's longevity, and about their first studio album in more than a decade, "Liberté." (This story was originally broadcast on October 3, 2021.)

thedoobiebrothers.com | Tour schedule

"Liberté" by The Doobie Brothers, available on Island Records

Correspondent Luke Burbank with Gustavo Dudamel, music and artistic director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, at the Hollywood Bowl. CBS News

MUSIC: The Hollywood Bowl - An icon celebrates 100

Nestled in a canyon above Los Angeles, the Hollywood Bowl, an amphitheater where such celebrated artists as Frank Sinatra, Jimi Hendrix and The Beatles have performed, has been the quintessential Southern California destination for music fans. Correspondent Luke Burbank looks at the Bowl's history and a century of music to remember.

For more info:

Cassidy Hutchinson, former aide to Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows, gives testimony to Vice Chair Liz Cheney of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, June 28, 2022. Hutchinson offered details from inside the White House from the days and hours leading up to the violent insurrection. Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images; Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

COMMENTARY: Douglas Brinkley: Let us celebrate patriots who put country over party

With Independence Day upon us, the presidential historian says truth-tellers are what guard our Constitution, as demonstrated by January 6 Committee vice chair Liz Cheney, and former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, whose testimony this week speaking out against fellow Republicans' actions during the insurrection is helping protect our nation from the enemies of democracy.

For more info:



