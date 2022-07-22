This week on "Sunday Morning" (July 24)

Host: Jane Pauley

COVER STORY: Welcome to the library of the 21st century

No shushing here! The modern library is more than just a repository of books. Correspondent Conor Knighton checks out how today's libraries are public spaces designed to foster connections while keeping pace with technology and the needs of the community.

Glass floats discovered on Block Island CBS News

ART: A Block Island treasure hunt (Video)

Since 2012, visitors have scoured Block Island, off the coast of Rhode Island, in search of hidden treasure: hand-blown glass orbs. Correspondent Martha Teichner talks to glass artists Eben Horton and Jennifer Nauck, who create the delicate prizes, and joins other "orbivores" (orb hunters) on the prowl. (Originally broadcast on February 6, 2022.)

HEALTH: The unsung heroes of public health

Workers on the frontlines of public health have a lot on their plate, from eliminating disease, reducing workplace injuries, and ensuring clean water and better sanitation, to keeping our food safe to eat. But a patchwork of reporting systems across the country isn't always effective, and public health officials – under-funded and short-staffed – face the added hazard of hate mail from the public just for doing their job. CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jonathan LaPook reports on a "brain drain" that threatens our nation's health security.

Actress, dancer and charmer Sandy Duncan. CBS News

ON STAGE: Sandy Duncan still has a lot to "crow" about

Entertainer Sandy Duncan danced in her first recital at age five in a tiny Texas oil town. She would go on to star in films and on Broadway, earning three Tony nominations (including for the 1979 revival of "Peter Pan") and two Emmy nominations (including for her role in the landmark mini-series "Roots"). Not to mention guest starring with a gaggle of Muppets. Duncan, now 76, talks with correspondent Mo Rocca about achieving her greatest triumph after recovering from a brain tumor behind her left eye.



PASSAGE: In memoriam

SPORTS: Two baseball greats finally welcomed to Cooperstown

Two acknowledged giants of our national pastime are being inducted this week into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y.: Bud Fowler, the first African-American player in professional baseball beginning in the 1870s; and John Jordan "Buck" O'Neil Jr., a Negro Leagues player and manager who later scouted and coached in the majors, and co-founded the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City. Correspondent Mark Whitaker reports on two legends being entered into the temple of baseball.

COMMENTARY: "Don't Look Up" director Adam McKay on the climate crisis that's no joke

The speed at which our climate is reacting to man-made carbon emissions is happening much faster than we thought possible. Academy Award-winning director Adam McKay, whose recent satire "Don't Look Up" attacked complacency in the face of apocalyptic danger, says there are actions we must take now to deal with this existential threat.

Correspondent Anthony Mason with singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen and former President Barack Obama. CBS News

BOOKS: Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen: Renegades

The former president and the singer-songwriter, longtime friends, have shared their stories in a podcast and a book: "Renegades: Born in the USA." Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen sit down with correspondent Anthony Mason to discuss the influence of their fathers on their life's work, and the shared narratives that drive the not-dissimilar fields of popular music and politics. (Originally broadcast on October 24, 2021.)

READ AN EXCERPT: "Renegades: Born in the USA"

To watch a trailer for the restored 1979 "No Nukes" concert footage, click on the video player below:

Sandro Barbagallo, curator at the Vatican Museum's Carriage Pavilion, shows correspondent Seth Doane the Grand Gala Berlin carriage, dating from 1826 and used by Pope Leo XII. CBS News

AUTOMOTIVE: The history of the "Popemobile"

From sedan chairs to a bullet-proof Ferrari, the transports used by pontiffs share a storied tradition as rich as that of the Catholic Church. Correspondent Seth Doane visits the Vatican Museum's Carriage Pavilion at Vatican City, where various modes of "popemobile" dating back centuries are on display.

SUNDAY JOURNAL: The investigators

John Dickerson reports on the January 6th Committee's inquiry into the conspiracy to overthrow an election.



On the first night of their two-night stand in Chicago, Rage Against the Machine lead singer Zack de la Rocha – perhaps forgetting he is 31 years older than when the band first performed together – jumped on stage at the United Center during "Bullet to the Head," and hurt his foot. He pushed through, sitting for the rest of both shows rather than cancelling. Jake Barlow/CBS News

GALLERY: Live music is back on stage 2022

Concerts are back on track, with rock, heavy metal and country artists returning to live performances.

"HERE COMES THE SUN": Author Delia Owens, Reese Witherspoon, and "Afro-Atlantic Histories" exhibit (Video)

Author Delia Owens and Reese Witherspoon talks about adapting Owens' novel "Where the Crawdads Sing" for the screen. Also, Rita Braver visits the new "Afro-Atlantic Histories" exhibit at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C. "

