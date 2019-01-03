This week on "Sunday Morning" (January 6)

COVER STORY: Running blind

Like many athletes, Simon Wheatcroft loves chasing that runner's high, training on a path near his home in the English village of Doncaster. And he never let the fact that he has a rare condition that left him completely blind by age 27 slow him down. Wheatcroft has run marathons in New York and Boston while testing new technologies that, he hopes, will one day help the quarter-billion visually-impaired people around the world to walk, hike and, yes, run without the help of a guide. Lee Cowan reports.

ALMANAC: Nancy Kerrigan



A view of the exhibition "King Tut: Treasures of the Golden Pharaoh," at the California Science Center in Los Angeles. CBS News

ART: King Tut

At the California Science Center in Los Angeles, young and old alike are coming to marvel at the very, very old: the treasures of King Tutankhamun, more than 3,000 years old, and still gleaming. John Blackstone reports on the exhibit, which features many Tut artifacts that have never previously been displayed outside of Egypt – and which will never again be allowed outside the country.

Willem Dafoe as the artist Vincent van Gogh in Julian Schnabel's "At Eternity's Gate." CBS Films

MOVIES: "At Eternity's Gate": Van Gogh on screen

Serena Altschul talks with Golden Globe-nominated actor Willem Dafoe and director Julian Schnabel about their film, "At Eternity's Gate," which offers a new perspective on the almost-mythical artist, focusing on the strokes from his brush rather than his madness.

COMMENTARY: An open secret: Open office plans are the worst

Contributor Faith Salie has some words (and they're not good) about many companies' propensity to house all their employees in a giant room of cubicles.

The flight path of Singapore Airlines' New York-to-Singapore nonstop flight. At 19 hours, it's the longest commercial flight in the world. CBS News

TRAVEL: A very long-haul flight

Using a specially-designed Airbus A350, Singapore Airlines recently launched the longest commercial flight in the world – a 19-hour-long nonstop from New York City to Singapore that connects the two financial capitals on opposite sides of the globe. Kris Van Cleave was on board along with some hardy business travelers to experience an aviation endurance test.

Actor Michael Caine, with correspondent Mark Phillips, in London. CBS News

BOOKS: Michael Caine

At 85, actor Michael Caine has had a long and charmed showbiz career, one he's recounted in his latest memoir, titled "Blowing the Bloody Doors Off, and Other Lessons in Life." Caine talks with correspondent Mark Phillips about refusing to make an acquaintance with retirement.

Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) holds the gavel after being elected Speaker of the House, at the start of the 116th Congress, inside the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., January 3, 2019. LEAH MILLIS/REUTERS

COVER STORY: Nancy Pelosi: Checks and balances

Jane Pauley interviews the new House Speaker, who will discuss the role she sees for a Democratically-led House in a split Congress, functioning opposite a president who has until now faced little Congressional oversight.

CALENDAR: Week of January 7

"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.



