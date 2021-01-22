This week on "Sunday Morning" (January 24)

Host: Jane Pauley



COVER STORY: Will we ever get back to the office?

New research confirms that where we work affects how we work. Since many of us spent most of 2020 working from home, contributor Kelefa Sanneh checks out how it's been going. Will Americans go back to offices, or is this just the beginning of a whole new way of doing business?

CLIMATE: Climate refugees: The quest for a haven from extreme weather events

People who are driven from their homes by wildfires, floods and hurricanes are seeking areas less ravaged by our worsening climate and rising sea levels. Correspondent David Pogue examines how those with the means are relocating to "climate haven cities."

POSTCARD FROM ITALY: Fashion victims: Italian artisans try to preserve their struggling industry

Italy's fashion industry has long depended on the work of artisans drawing on generations of tradition and expertise. With the coronavirus affecting markets around the world, these same workers are now drawing on their creativity to survive. Correspondent Seth Doane traveled through Italy to find out how embroiderers, fabric manufacturers and other pillars of high-end fashion houses are coping in the COVID era.

MOVIES: The authentic Ellen Burstyn

Academy Award-winning actress Ellen Burstyn has gifted audiences with a host of exquisite performances, from "The Last Picture Show," "The Exorcist" and "Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore," to her latest, "Pieces of a Woman," for which she's getting even more Oscar buzz, potentially becoming the oldest nominated actress ever. Correspondent Nancy Giles talks with Burstyn about channeling her childhood; playing complex characters; and the magic of "jamming" with other actors.

To watch a trailer for "Pieces of a Woman" click on the video player below:

THE PRESIDENCY: Farewell 45: Donald Trump exits the stage

Once Joe Biden was inaugurated as the 46th President on Wednesday, the man who had dominated every aspect of American life was suddenly gone. CBS News senior national correspondent Ben Tracy reflects on covering President Donald Trump, as well as his legacy, and – after four years of shocking or bizarre White House news – a return to the ordinary.



BY THE NUMBERS: President Joe Biden



Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical advisor for the Biden administration, with "Sunday Morning" special contributor Ted Koppel. Chris Albert/CBS News

HEALTH: Dr. Anthony Fauci: Divisiveness has failed America "in every single way"

"Sunday Morning" senior contributor Ted Koppel talks about the latest efforts to address the coronavirus pandemic with the Biden administration's chief medical advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, who says the goal of 100 million vaccinations in 100 days is entirely achievable. Fauci also discusses how politicization of public health measures (like wearing masks), mixed messaging from the Trump White House, and claims that COVID-19 is a hoax have thwarted America's efforts to limit the pandemic's toll.

POLITICS: Democrat John Fetterman looms tall – in person and in politics

John Fetterman, the 6'8" lieutenant-governor of Pennsylvania, is a blunt-talking, self-described progressive intent on breaking through with swing voters, many of whom backed Donald Trump. Contributor Mark Whitaker talks with Fetterman about his efforts to revitalize Pennsylvania's Rust Belt; his outspoken defense against election-related conspiracy theories; and his unabashed Twitter feed that mixes mockery with cold, hard facts.

OPINION: James Fallows on the message of Joe Biden's inauguration

The Atlantic writer says the new president's inaugural address speaks to an ever-growing nation's resolve and will to succeed in the face of cruel obstacles and divisiveness.

