This week on "Sunday Morning" (January 20)

COVER STORY: Homelessness on campus
For tens of thousands of college students in America, the toughest test they face is the lack of housing, or even food. Lee Cowan reports on the trials faced by many students – young future lawyers, doctors and teachers – who are trying to succeed without a proper place to sleep, and about the efforts of homeless shelters and food banks to help.
For more info:
- Sara Goldrick-Rab, Temple University, Philadelphia
- The Hope Center, Philadelphia
- Dax Program, Depaul USA
- Students 4 Students, Santa Monica, Calif.
- Humboldt State University, Arcata, Calif.
- DePaul University, Chicago
- Santa Monica College, Los Angeles
ALMANAC: The Chunnel
ART: Glenstone: Blending art, nature and contemplation
Mitch and Emily Rales built Glenstone to share their extraordinary collection of modern and contemporary art. But they wanted to make this a different kind of museum – a blend of art, architecture and nature. Thirty miles from Washington, in Potomac, Md., is a different kind of museum on a 230-acre estate – a blend of art, architecture and nature. Rita Braver tours Glenstone, a quiet place of contemplation that features some 1,300 works by such legends as Louise Bourgeois, Jackson Pollock, Mark Rothko, Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat.
For more info:
- Glenstone, Potomac, Md.
MUSIC: Holy relics of country music
On stage, Marty Stuart always sparkles, from the rhinestones of his cowboy clothes to his virtuosity on the guitar and mandolin. But the country star also has a side gig, as the keeper of Nashville's memories. Stuart has built the world's largest private collection of country music memorabilia – 20,000 pieces in all, relics of such artists as Hank Williams, Patsy Cline and Johnny Cash. Mark Strassmann reports.
For more info:
- martystuart.net
- Congress of Country Music, Philadelphia, Miss. (Donation Page)
AUDIO: The Golden Age of podcasts
David Pogue explores the world of audio podcasts, which have exploded in popularity, running the gamut from news and true crime to comedy and knitting. Pogue talks with Alex Blumberg and Matt Lieber, cofounders of podcast production house Gimlet Media; Michael Barbaro, host of The New York Times' podcast "The Daily"; and Ken and Martha Wiseman, retired teachers who record their podcast, "The RV Navigator," in their motor home.
For more info:
- Gimlet Media
- "The Daily" (New York Times podcast)
- "The RV Navigator" (Podcast)
- The Beginner's Guide to Podcasts (Wired)
- The Podcasts Beginner's Guide (Mind Valley)
- "CBS Sunday Morning" Podcast (iTunes)
- CBS News Podcasts
AUDIO: "Mobituaries"
Mo Rocca talks about his new podcast series of obituaries about the famous and not-so-famous, which debuted this week with the story of comedian and JFK impersonator Vaughn Meader, whose career died with the president.
To listen to the first episode of "Mobituaries" click here.
For more info:
- "Mobituaries" Podcast (Simon & Schuster)
REMEMBRANCE: Carol Channing
Martha Teichner looks back at the life of entertainer Carol Channing, the ageless and effervescent star of "Hello Dolly!," who died this past week at 97.
HARTMAN: TBD
BOOKS: New York Times bestsellers
CALENDAR: Week of January 21
"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead.
NATURE: TBD
The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.
DVR Alert! Find out when "Sunday Morning" airs in your city
Follow the program on Twitter (@CBSSunday), Facebook, Instagram (#CBSSundayMorning) and at cbssundaymorning.com. "Sunday Morning" also streams on CBSN beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET and at 1 p.m. ET, and is available on cbs.com, CBS All Access, and On Demand.
Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and CBS All Access, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox. The show also streams on CBSN beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET and 1 p.m. ET.
You can also download the free "Sunday Morning" audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you'll never miss the trumpet!