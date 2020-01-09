This week on "Sunday Morning" (January 12)

COVER STORY: Octopus

The octopus is one of the most bizarre life forms on Earth – one of the smartest, most interesting, and most alien. It can camouflage itself in a flash, squeeze its entire body through a one-inch hole, and use their brains (yes, it has nine of them) to think and play. Chip Reid visits scientists at New England Aquarium in Boston, and the Marine Biological Laboratory in Woods Hole, Mass., and talks with Sy Montgomery, author of "The Soul of an Octopus," about these curious creatures.

ALMANAC: "Arthur Godfrey and His Friends"

The long-running live TV variety show made its debut on CBS on January 12, 1949. Jane Pauley reports.



ART: Monet

Claude Monet (1840-1926) was one of the most innovative painters to stand astride two art movements: Impressionism in the 19th century, and the modern art age of the 20th. Barry Petersen visits the Denver Art Museum, which is currently staging the country's largest Monet exhibit in more than two decades, and talks with curators at the Art Institute of Chicago, about the artist's fascination with light, and how tragedy colored his work.

GRAMMYS: Gary Clark Jr.

At 35 Gary Clark Jr. is still clearly uncomfortable being heralded as one of the best guitarists in a generation. He's played the White House, and toured with the Rolling Stones and Eric Clapton. This year his blues/rock album, "This Land," is up for four Grammy Awards. Kristine Johnson talks with the musician who describes himself as a "simple dude from Austin, Texas who picked up a guitar."

You can stream Gary Clark Jr.'s album "This Land" by clicking on the embed below (Free Spotify registration required to hear the tracks in full):



HARTMAN: Family



James Stewart and Kim Novak in Alfred Hitchcock's romantic thriller "Vertigo" (1958). Paramount Pictures

MOVIES: Kim Novak

Now on the cusp of turning 87, Kim Novak is still finding herself. The star of such classics as Alfred Hitchcock's "Vertigo," "Picnic," and "Bell, Book and Candle," the actress turned her back on Hollywood in the 1960s and has since pursued artwork and a love of animals. Mo Rocca reports.

OPINION: Train etiquette

Humorist David Sedaris on his run-in with the wrong passenger aboard a London-to-Paris train ride.

LAW: Pregnancy discrimination

It's a story told hundreds of thousands of times every year across America: Women can get the job – just don't get pregnant. Even though pregnancy discrimination has been illegal under federal law for more than 40 years, pregnant women are pushed out of their jobs every day, because under the law, employers aren't necessarily required to make any accommodations for women when they're pregnant. Jan Crawford talks to women who have faced serious choices and sometimes tragic circumstances affecting careers and family; and with two lawmakers trying to change federal law to better protect women in the workplace.

FOOD: Frieda the Fruit Lady

Rita Braver introduces us to Frieda Caplin, the 96-year-old woman responsible for introducing exotic fruits like the kiwi, jackfruit and dragonfruit to grocers' shelves.



CALENDAR: Week of January 13

"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.



