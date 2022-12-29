This week on "Sunday Morning" (January 1)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Host: Jane Pauley



COVER STORY: The key to finding happiness

A decades-long study conducted by Harvard University has found that happiness comes not from money, looks or fame, but from meaningful human relationships. Correspondent Susan Spencer talks with Dr. Robert Waldinger, co-author of "The Good Life," about how to measure the value of friendships; with the head of Gallup, whose polls tell us world unhappiness is at an all-time high; and with experts who say it is never too late in life to find happiness, or best friends – if you put in the time.

THE YEAR IN REVIEW: Top news stories of 2022 month-by-month

"Sunday Morning" host Jane Pauley looks back on key events of a dramatic year.



LOOK AHEAD: What's ahead for Congress in 2023?

In the House, where a slim GOP majority will rule beginning in January, a coalition of moderate Democrats and Republicans, dubbed the Problem Solvers Caucus, hopes to get legislation through a divided government. But they'll have to contend with "problem makers" – members spoiling for a fight. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa talks with Representatives on both sides of the aisle, and with New York Times writer Robert Draper (author of "Weapons of Mass Delusion: When the Republican Party Lost Its Mind"), about what may be in store for the 118th Congress.

THE YEAR IN REVIEW: Words of 2022



WAR IN UKRAINE: Convincing Putin he holds a losing hand

After 10 months of intense combat, the war in Ukraine heads into a cold and dark New Year. For Ukraine and its president, Vlodomyr Zelenskyy, it is a fight for survival; for Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin, it's a military debacle. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin talks with military scholar Fred Kagan about the prospects of Russia breaking the Ukrainians' will to fight as Putin attacks their cities and energy grid.

Writer, director, actor Carl Reiner. CBS News

TV: All for laughs – The art of Carl Reiner

Carl Reiner's comedy – from creating "The Dick Van Dyke Show," to directing films and sharing the stage with friend Mel Brooks – shaped our culture with humor that spanned generations. Now, two years after his death, the National Comedy Center, in Jamestown, New York, has named its extensive comedy archives in his honor. Correspondent Jim Axelrod talked with the funnyman's children – actor and director Rob Reiner, psychoanalyst Annie Reiner, and artist Lucas Reiner – about their dad's museum-quality legacy.

PREVIEW: Mel Brooks' tribute to Carl Reiner after friend's 2020 death

LOOK AHEAD to 2023: Asia

Correspondent Elizabeth Palmer reports.



LOOK AHEAD to 2023: "Every day a holiday" on the National Day Calendar

National Taco Day, National Talk in an Elevator Day, and National Lima Bean Respect Day are examples of days that aren't quite national holidays, but which provide excuses for fun (and, in the case of some companies, good marketing opportunities). Correspondent Luke Burbank meets the folks behind the National Day Calendar, where every day provides a reason to celebrate something, from the obvious (pizza) to the obscure (scribbling).

THE YEAR IN REVIEW: Top movies of 2022



Among the notable personalities who died in 2022 (clockwise from top left): Britain's Queen Elizabeth II; Brazilian football great Pele; U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright; singer-actress Olivia Newton John; "Star Trek" actress Nichelle Nichols; and Oscar-winning actor Sidney Poitier. All images via Getty

HAIL AND FAREWELL: A tribute to those we lost in 2022

"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the newsworthy men and women who passed away this year – statesmen and women, athletes, artists and storytellers who pushed boundaries, defied expectations, and inspired generations with their creativity and humanity. Lee Cowan reports.

GALLERY: Notable deaths in 2022



THE BOOK REPORT: Ron Charles' favorite novels of 2022

The Washington Post book reviewer shares his top fiction titles of the year.

THE YEAR IN REVIEW: Top songs of 2022



