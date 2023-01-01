"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 1/1 Hosted by Jane Pauley. Lee Cowan looks back on those we lost in 2022. We also pay tribute to broadcaster Barbara Walters, with remembrances by Pauley, Ted Koppel and Sam Donaldson; and we look back at the life of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. Plus, Robert Costa looks ahead at what to expect in Congress in 2023, David Martin examines the state of Russia's war in Ukraine, and Liz Palmer examines conflicts in Asia in the New Year. Finally, Washington Post book reviewer Ron Charles offers his favorite novels of 2022.