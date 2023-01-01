Watch CBS News
The year in review: 2022's most popular movies, music and Google searches

/ CBS News

Top movies, songs of 2022
Top movies, songs of 2022 00:50

"Sunday Morning" looks back at the tops in pop culture from the past year.

Top Films of 2022

(U.S. theatrical receipts, as reported by Box Office Mojo)

1.      "Top Gun: Maverick" - $719 million

Top Gun: Maverick | NEW Official Trailer (2022 Movie) - Tom Cruise by Paramount Pictures on YouTube

2.      "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" - $435 million

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever | Official Trailer by Marvel Entertainment on YouTube

3.      "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" - $411 million

Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness | Official Trailer by Marvel Entertainment on YouTube

4.      "Avatar: The Way of Water" - $383 million

Avatar: The Way of Water | Official Trailer by Avatar on YouTube

5.      "Jurassic World Dominion" - $377 million

Jurassic World Dominion | Trailer 2 [HD] by Universal Pictures on YouTube

Top Songs of 2022 

(from the Billboard Hot 100/Year-End Charts)

1.      "Heat Waves" by Glass Animals

Glass Animals - Heat Waves (Official Video) by GlassAnimalsVEVO on YouTube

2.      "As It Was" by Harry Styles

Harry Styles - As It Was (Official Video) by HarryStylesVEVO on YouTube

3.      "Stay" by The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber - STAY (Official Video) by TheKidLAROIVEVO on YouTube

4.      "Easy on Me" by Adele

Adele - Easy On Me (Official Video) by AdeleVEVO on YouTube

5. "Shivers" by Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran - Shivers [Official Video] by Ed Sheeran on YouTube

Top U.S. Google Searches of 2022

(according to Google Trends)

1. Wordle

2. Election results

3. Betty White

4. Queen Elizabeth

5. Bob Saget

First published on January 1, 2023 / 9:49 AM

