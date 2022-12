From 2013: Vivienne Westwood, queen of punk fashion Designer Vivienne Westwood, a guiding figure in the birth of Britain's punk movement in the 1970s, died on Thursday, Dec. 29, at the age of 81. In this profile originally broadcast on "CBS Sunday Morning" August 4, 2013, Westwood talked with correspondent Anthony Mason about the incendiary origins of punk rock, her rebellious take on fashion, and her shifting views of the royals.