What's ahead for Congress in 2023? In the House, where a slim GOP majority will rule beginning in January, a coalition of moderate Democrats and Republicans, dubbed the Problem Solvers Caucus, hopes to get legislation through a divided government. But they'll have to contend with "problem makers" – members spoiling for a fight. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa talks with Representatives on both sides of the aisle, and with New York Times writer Robert Draper (author of "Weapons of Mass Delusion: When the Republican Party Lost Its Mind"), about what may be in store for the 118th