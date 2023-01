The life of Benedict XVI, the Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI was the first German pope in a thousand years, and the first pontiff to resign from office since 1415. His death on Saturday, at age 95, brought acknowledgements of a mixed legacy from his strict defense of church doctrine. But as correspondent Seth Doane reports, some of the conservative pope's actions – from his apology to victims of abuse in the church, to reaching out to other faiths, and then his monastic retirement – were unprecedented.