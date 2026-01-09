This week on "Sunday Morning" (Jan. 11)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

COVER STORY: State of denial: How insurance companies impact health care today

Millions of Americans are struggling with medical care – either unable to pay high premiums, burdened with high deductibles, or denied coverage for necessary tests and treatment by health insurance companies. Erin Moriarty of "48 Hours" talks with doctors and health experts about how medical care is being eroded by insurers motivated by profit. As one doctor says, insurance companies have "made it more difficult to be healthy in the United States."

ALMANAC: January 11

"Sunday Morning" looks back at historical events on this date.

A view from the exhibition "Anselm Kiefer: Becoming the Sea," at the Saint Louis Art Museum in St. Louis, Mo. CBS News

ARTS: The art of Anselm Kiefer

Anselm Kiefer, one of the world's most prolific living artists, is now the subject of a retrospective in St. Louis – his first at an American museum in 20 years. He talked with Mark Whitaker about how rivers cutting through America's Midwest inspired his three-story-tall abstract canvases, in a show entitled "Becoming the Sea."

FROM 2018: In the studio with artist Anselm Kiefer (Video)

In this web exclusive CBS News got a glimpse at the labors of German artist Anselm Kiefer, considered one of the world's most important living painters. Kiefer is seen working in his studio outside Paris, where he applies molten lead to his canvases.

Mt. Washington is the highest peak in New Hampshire - and a draw for "Highpointers" aiming to summit the highest points in every U.S. State. Getty Images/iStockphoto

TRAVEL: Peak travel: Viewing the U.S. from each state's highest point

"Highpointers" are people with a quirky goal: summiting the highest point in each of the 50 states, from Denali in Alaska (elevation: 20,310 feet above sea level), to Florida's Britton Hill (elevation: 345 feet). Conor Knighton talks with some intrepid travelers whose mission is to view the United States from the unique perspective of each state's tallest peak.

Playwright and actor Tracy Letts and actress Carrie Coon, collaborators on stage and off. CBS News

STAGE: Carrie Coons and Tracy Letts on their joint love for, and outside, the theater

Actress Carrie Coons ("The Gilded Age," "The White Lotus") has returned to Broadway in "Bug," written by her playwright-actor husband, Tracy Letts. The two talk with Jim Axelrod about their on- and off-stage partnership.

PASSAGE: Remembering Riccie Johnson

Jane Pauley looks back on a longtime member of the CBS family, make-up artist Riccie Johnson, who died last weekend at age 101, after decades of making up everyone from presidents and broadcasters to Beatles.

FROM 2016: CBS makeup artist Riccie Johnson's brush with fame





Oprah Winfrey, co-author of the new book "Enough: Your Health, Your Weight, and What It's Like To Be Free." CBS News

BOOKS: "Enough": Oprah Winfrey on her weight-loss lessons

Oprah Winfrey is one of the best-known, most-admired and successful people on the planet. But for years she seemed powerless to conquer her fluctuating weight problem … until new medications, and a new attitude about her weight, gave her a breakthrough, which she describes in "Enough," a new book she has co-written with Dr. Ania Jastreboff. They talk with Jane Pauley about an individual's genetically-influenced weight range, and how to reset it. Winfrey also relates the long road she traveled since she began her TV career in Nashville, facing sexism, racism, and comments about her weight.

READ AN EXCERPT: "Enough" by Dr. Ania Jastreboff and Oprah Winfrey

COMMENTARY: Jim Gaffigan: Children are not pancakes

The comedian, who has raised many kids, says parenting is not like whipping up a stack of pancakes, and it sure isn't like eating them.



U.S.: The surprising history of the Monroe Doctrine

In 1823, President James Monroe called for European powers to stay out of the Americas. What came to be known as the Monroe Doctrine would influence U.S. foreign policy for generations, and lead to military interventions across the Western Hemisphere. This past week President Donald Trump repeatedly invoked the Doctrine when discussing last week's incursion into Venezuela. Mo Rocca talks with historian Jay Sexton, author of "The Monroe Doctrine: Empire and Nation in Nineteenth-Century America," about how Monroe's words – and how presidents have interpreted them – have affected world history.

For more info:



FROM THE ARCHIVES: Pioneering dancer and choreographer Carmen de Lavallade (Video)

Dancer, choreographer, actress and teacher Carmen de Lavallade, one of the pioneers of American modern dance, and the first prima ballerina of Creole descent to perform at New York's Metropolitan Opera, died on Dec. 29, 2025 at age 94. In this Dec. 3, 2017 "Sunday Morning" report, de Lavallade talked with Rita Braver about her artistic journey (including her collaborations with Alvin Ailey and future husband Geoffrey Holder), and her decision to boycott a 2017 Kennedy Center Honorees reception following President Trump's remarks about White nationalists who marched in Charlottesville, Va.

