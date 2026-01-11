State of denial: How insurance companies impact health care today Millions of Americans are struggling with medical care – either unable to pay high premiums, burdened with high deductibles, or denied coverage for necessary tests and treatment by health insurance companies. Erin Moriarty of "48 Hours" talks with doctors and health experts about how medical care is being eroded by insurers motivated by profit. As one doctor says, insurance companies have "made it more difficult to be healthy in the United States."