"Enough": Oprah Winfrey on her weight-loss lessons Oprah Winfrey is one of the best-known, most-admired and successful people on the planet. But for years she seemed powerless to conquer her fluctuating weight problem … until new medications, and a new attitude about her weight, gave her a breakthrough, which she describes in "Enough," a new book she has co-written with Dr. Ania Jastreboff. They talk with Jane Pauley about an individual's genetically-influenced weight range, and how to reset it. Winfrey also relates the long road she traveled since she began her TV career in Nashville, facing sexism, racism, and comments about her weight.