This week on "Sunday Morning" (February 4)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Hosted by Jane Pauley.

COVER STORY: How Las Vegas evolved from Sin City to Super Bowl host

When the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers face off at Super Bowl LVIII, they'll compete for football's highest honor at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The game on Sunday, Feb. 11, marks an exciting first for Las Vegas, which has never hosted the Super Bowl and, in fact, was historically shunned by professional sports teams and the NFL because of its "seedy" reputation. Correspondent Luke Burbank hears from local experts and the popular Las Vegas performer Wayne Newton about why public perceptions of Sin City have started to change.

For more info:



ARTS: Candice Bergen on Truman Capote's storied Black and White Ball

In November of 1966, author Truman Capote invited 540 of his high society friends to wear only black and white, and come masked and ready to party at the Plaza Hotel in New York City. Among the swells, Frank Sinatra and Mia Farrow, Andy Warhol, Norman Mailer, Henry Fonda and 19-year-old Candice Bergen. The Black and White Ball is featured in the new FX series, "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans." Mo Rocca takes us back to what was described as "the party of the century," with actor Candice Bergen, Laurence Leamer, author of the book "Capote's Women"—upon which the TV series is based, and Tom Hollander, who portrays Capote and Jon Robin Baitz, who wrote the script.

For more info:



MOVIES: Kingsley Ben-Adir takes on Bob Marley in the musical biopic "One Love"

Having portrayed both President Obama and Malcolm X, British actor Kingsley Ben-Adir is no stranger to the challenges that come with portraying iconic figures in history. For his latest challenge, Ben-Adir took a walk in Bob Marley's shoes to play the reggae legend in "Bob Marley: One Love." The upcoming biopic focuses on the making of the album Exodus, and Marley's message of unity in the 1970s during a time of political strife in his native Jamaica. Correspondent Seth Doane spoke with Ben-Adir, and Marley's son, Ziggy Marley, to talk about "One Love," ahead of its Valentine's Day premiere.

To watch a trailer for "One Love" click on the video player below:

For more info:



POLITICS: Immigration deal hangs in the balance as U.S. border crisis divides the country

The U.S. immigration court backlog has soared to 3.3 million as an influx of migrants arrives at the southern border, with about one-third of those backlogged cases involving asylum seekers. Congress is divided on issues around border security, and attempts to reach a deal on immigration has instead resulted in prolonged negotiations between a bipartisan group of senators and the White House. Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson was responsible for U.S. borders in 2013 — the last time bipartisan immigration reform legislation came close to passing, but ultimately failed. Correspondent Martha Teichner asked Johnson whether a current compromise is possible, and what that could mean for border laws today.

For more info:



ARTS: The women of "American Fiction" reflect on their unique bond

Issa Rae, Tracee Ellis, Ross, Leslie Uggams and Erika Alexander have each had prolific careers in television. Now these four women star in the critically acclaimed satire "American Fiction," which last month earned five Oscar nominations. These women from multiple generations in the entertainment industry sat down with "60 Minutes" Correspondent Bill Whitaker to talk about their careers, sisterhood, representation, and a film that allows their characters to be "full people," a rarity, they say, for Black actors.

To watch a trailer for "American Fiction" click on the video player below:

For more info:



HARTMAN: A retired war veteran finds happiness in handiwork after becoming a widow

Danny Chauvin said he had too much time on his hands in retirement, especially after his wife died. So, at 76 years old, the Waveland, Mississippi, resident and Vietnam war veteran discovered a new purpose as his community's handyman. Chauvin spoke to CBS News correspondent Steve Hartman about learning to cope by fixing things.



MUSIC: Usher talks Super Bowl halftime show, new album and what's coming next

An eight-time Grammy Award winner, Usher has sold millions of records all over the world since the start of his decades-long career — one that many credit for creating the romantic soundtrack of a generation. From his backyard overlooking the Las Vegas skyline, Usher talked with correspondent Tracy Smith about his successful residency, the impending release of his studio album, "Coming Home," and how he's preparing for the performance of a lifetime as the headliner of the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show.

For more info:

Details about the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show



NATURE: Ring-necked pheasants in South Dakota

We leave you this Sunday with ring-necked pheasants, the state bird of South Dakota, foraging in a snowfall in Good Earth State Park. Videographer: Kevin Kjergaard