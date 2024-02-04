Candice Bergen on Truman Capote's storied Black and White Ball In November of 1966, author Truman Capote invited 540 of his high society friends to wear only black and white, and come masked and ready to party at the Plaza Hotel in New York City. Among the swells, Frank Sinatra and Mia Farrow, Andy Warhol, Norman Mailer, Henry Fonda and 19-year-old Candice Bergen. The Black and White Ball is featured in the new FX series, "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans." Mo Rocca takes us back to what was described as "the party of the century," with actor Candice Bergen, Laurence Leamer, author of the book "Capote's Women"—upon which the TV series is based, and Tom Hollander, who portrays Capote and Jon Robin Baitz, who wrote the script.