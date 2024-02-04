Immigration deal hangs in the balance as U.S. border crisis divides the country The U.S. immigration court backlog has soared to 3.3 million as an influx of migrants arrive at the southern border, with about one-third of those backlogged cases involving asylum seekers. Congress is divided on issues around border security, and attempts to reach a deal on immigration has instead resulted in prolonged negotiations between a bipartisan group of senators and the White House. Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson was responsible for U.S. borders in 2013 — the last time bipartisan immigration reform legislation came close to passing, but ultimately failed. Correspondent Martha Teichner asked Johnson whether a current compromise is possible, and what that could mean for border laws today.