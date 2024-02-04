Watch CBS News

Kingsley Ben-Adir takes on Bob Marley in the musical biopic "One Love"

Having portrayed both President Obama and Malcolm X, British actor Kingsley Ben-Adir is no stranger to the challenges that come with portraying iconic figures in history. For his latest challenge, Ben-Adir took a walk in Bob Marley's shoes to play the reggae legend in "Bob Marley: One Love." The upcoming biopic focuses on the making of the album Exodus, and Marley's message of unity in the 1970s during a time of political strife in his native Jamaica. Correspondent Seth Doane spoke with Ben-Adir, and Marley's son, Ziggy Marley, to talk about "One Love," ahead of its Valentine's Day premiere.
