Usher to headline Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas

Usher will perform at the halftime show during Super Bowl LVIII in February, the NFL said Sunday, with the league selecting the eight-time Grammy winner to headline one of the most-watched events of the year.

Usher shared the news on his Instagram account in a video featuring former NFL star and current Colorado University football coach Deion Sanders. The coach, widely known as Coach Prime, revealed the news to Usher in the video.

"It's an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can't wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they've seen from me before," Usher said in an NFL release announcing the selection. "Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I'll see you real soon."

The Super Bowl LVIII performance will be at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 11, 2024. The halftime show will air on CBS and is being sponsored by Apple Music.

Sunday's announcement was cheered by Jay-Z, who called Usher "the ultimate artist and showman." Jay-Z's Roc Nation is helping to produce the halftime show.

"Ever since his debut at the age of 15, he's been charting his own unique course. Beyond his flawless singing and exceptional choreography, Usher bares his soul," Jay-Z said in the NFL's release. "His remarkable journey has propelled him to one of the grandest stages in the world. I can't wait to see the magic."

The NFL has not yet said if any other artists will join Usher on stage. Usher previously appeared as a guest during the Black Eyed Peas' halftime show in 2011.

Rihanna's halftime show during Super Bowl LVII was the most-watched halftime performance of all time, according to the NFL.