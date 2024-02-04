The women of "American Fiction" reflect on their unique bond Issa Rae, Tracee Ellis Ross, Leslie Uggams and Erika Alexander have each had prolific careers in television. Now these four women star in the critically acclaimed satire "American Fiction," which last month earned five Oscar nominations. These women from multiple generations in the entertainment industry sat down with "60 Minutes" Correspondent Bill Whitaker to talk about their careers, sisterhood, representation, and a film that allows their characters to be "full people," a rarity, they say, for Black actors.