This week on "Sunday Morning" (February 21)

CORONAVIRUS: A matter of trust: Overcoming COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy

When coronavirus vaccinations were first offered late last year, millions of Americans flocked to sign up. But some—especially in historically underserved communities of color—were hesitant, if not outright opposed. Senior contributor Ted Koppel sits down with community leaders and healthcare workers to explore the roots of this skepticism, and the challenges of getting the vaccine to the people who need it the most.

COVER STORY: Paolo Fazioli, now with his son Luca, fine-tunes the art of piano making

The majestic red spruce growing in the Val Di Fiemme of Italy's Dolomites has been prized by instrument makers for centuries. Some of the best planks wind up at the piano factory of Paolo Fazioli, a pianist and engineer turned piano maker. Seth Doane speaks to Fazioli in his factory in the Italian town of Sacile, 40 minutes north of Venice, about his meticulous work, which began 40 years ago.

GRAVESTONES: History behind the lost Old Columbian Harmony Cemetery

For about 100 years starting in the late 1850s, the Old Columbian Harmony Cemetery in Washington, D.C. was the resting place for 37,000 Black residents. When that cemetery was sold 60 years ago, the headstones were all sold or given away as scrap. Chip Reid spoke to Virginia State Senator Richard Stuart and his wife Lisa, who vowed to help restore the dignity of the cemetery's residents after 55 of those headstones – and potentially thousands more – ended up in the water near their new farm on the Potomac River.

MOVIES: The authentic Ellen Burstyn

Academy Award-winning actress Ellen Burstyn has gifted audiences with a host of exquisite performances, from "The Last Picture Show," "The Exorcist" and "Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore," to her latest, "Pieces of a Woman," for which she's getting even more Oscar buzz, potentially becoming the oldest nominated actress ever. Correspondent Nancy Giles talks with Burstyn about channeling her childhood; playing complex characters; and the magic of "jamming" with other actors.

PASSAGE: Rush Limbaugh, controversial conservative radio host, dies at 70

Conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh has died at age 70 from complications of lung cancer. Heard nationwide since 1988, Limbaugh made his name for hardline and controversial views, from claiming Caucasians should "not feel any guilt for slavery" to calling feminists "feminazis." President Trump awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2020.



HIKER: Solving the mystery of the Appalachian hiker "Mostly Harmless"

He was a mystery who intrigued thousands: Who was the hiker who walked almost the entire length of the Appalachian Trial, living completely off the grid, only to be found dead in a tent in Florida? It took years, and the persistence of amateur sleuths. to crack the case. Nicholas Thompson of The Atlantic Magazine tells the tale of the man who went by the name "Mostly Harmless," and about the efforts stirred by the mystery of his identity to give names to nameless missing persons.

HARTMAN: Michigan dad builds hockey rink for kids to have fun outside

Bringing kids together safely is quite the challenge during the COVID-19 pandemic. Steve Hartman takes a look at one father's creative solution to get his kids away from their electronics and have some fun — on ice!



SUNDAY PROFILE: Cindy McCain looks at the future of the Republican Party

Former President Trump's impeachment trial may be over, but the work of repairing the Republican Party is just beginning. Lee Cowan sat down with Cindy McCain - wife of the late Republican Senator John McCain - to talk about what lies ahead and how she's using her voice to help bridge the divide.

OPINION: David Sedaris on his trip to the Apple Store

David Sedaris shares some thoughts on a recent experience at the Apple Store, when a trip to fix his broken laptop led to a reflection on the divide between younger and older people, and where he fits in.

NATURE: Wolves of Yellowstone

Watch the majestic wolves of Yellowstone National Park.

