This week on "Sunday Morning" (February 14)

COVER STORY: Suleika Jaouad's journey "Between Two Kingdoms"

Given a one-in-three chance of survival, Suleika Jaouad overcame leukemia in her 20s, documenting her nearly-four-year endurance of chemotherapy and her desire to live a normal life in a New York Times column, "Life, Interrupted." She followed with a 15,000-mile road trip to meet 22 of the many strangers who had written to her with stories of their own, a journey which became her new book, "Between Two Kingdoms." Correspondent Jim Axelrod talks with Jaouad, and with her partner, musician Jon Batiste, about life after cancer.

BOOK EXCERPT: "Between Two Kingdoms" by Suleika Jaouad

VALENTINE'S DAY: How 21st-century diamonds are born

Have you ever wondered where a diamond comes from? The diamond industry has changed dramatically since conflict diamonds (or "blood diamonds") made headlines at the start of the century. Correspondent David Pogue explores the life of a diamond, from mines in the Canadian subarctic, to the laboratories of the Pacific Northwest.

VALENTINE'S DAY: Martha Stewart's Valentine's Day brunch

The lifestyle entrepreneur and cookbook author demonstrates how to make French Toast with Grand Marnier, topped off with a blood orange Mimosa, for the perfect holiday brunch.

POLITICS: LGBTQ rights advocate Sarah McBride

Newly-inaugurated Delaware State Senator Sarah McBride talks with correspondent Rita Braver about her road to becoming America's highest-ranking transgender elected official.

COMMENTARY: Preserving childhood magic in a time of COVID

CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook on how a child's sense of wonder can be fostered even when a pandemic may get in the way of the Tooth Fairy.



PASSAGE: Two American originals

"Sunday Morning" looks back at the lives of singer Mary Wilson, a founding member of The Supremes; and Larry Flynt, the publisher of pornography who became a free speech champion.

The internet rallied to identify the hiker known only as "Mostly Harmless" or "Denim" after he was found dead in a tent at a Florida camp site. Collier County Sheriff's Office

INVESTIGATION: Solving the mystery of the Appalachian hiker "Mostly Harmless"

He was a mystery who intrigued thousands: Who was the hiker who walked almost the entire length of the Appalachian Trail, living completely off the grid, only to be found dead in a tent in Florida? It took years, and the persistence of amateur sleuths. to crack the case. Nicholas Thompson of The Atlantic Magazine tells the tale of the man who went by the name "Mostly Harmless," and about the efforts stirred by the mystery of his identity to give names to nameless missing persons.

Actress Kate Winslet on a windswept English beach with correspondent Mark Phillips. CBS News

SUNDAY PROFILE: Kate Winslet on "Ammonite" and being true to oneself

Kate Winslet has some familiarity with the dangers of viral outbreaks, having starred in the 2011 thriller "Contagion." Now, COVID-19 has affected how the Oscar-winning actress is promoting her latest film, "Ammonite" – eliminating travel, and hosting Zoom interviews. And that, she tells socially-distanced correspondent Mark Phillips, is not a bad thing.

To watch a trailer for "Ammonite," click on the video player below:

WEEK IN REVIEW: Donald Trump's second impeachment trial

CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett reports on the unfolding Senate trial of the former president for inciting a deadly insurrection.



NATURE: Trumpeter swans

"Sunday Morning" takes us this Valentine's Day to (where else?) Valentine, Nebraska, at the Fort Niobrara National Wildlife Refuge ... a stopover for Trumpeter Swans.

