This week on "Sunday Morning" (Feb. 22)

COVER STORY: How safe is America from polio?

After decades of American children routinely receiving polio vaccines, the virus that had doomed many to paralysis was nearly eliminated in the United States. But vaccine avoidance today may allow the crippling disease to return. CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jonathan LaPook talks with David Oshinsky, author of "Polio: An American Story," and with violin virtuoso Itzhak Perlman, who contracted polio as a child, about how parents opting out of vaccinations for their children could affect polio rates here.

ALMANAC: February 22

"Sunday Morning" looks back at historical events on this date.



ARTS: The legacy of the Studio Museum in Harlem

In 1968, a group of artists, activists, and community members founded the Studio Museum in Harlem. It was a space not just for displaying works celebrating the contributions of African-American artists, but also to foster up-and-coming artists through a residency program. Now, following a seven-year, $160 million renovation, the Studio Museum has reopened. Nancy Giles pays a visit.

SPORTS: The Winter Olympics wraps up

Seth Doane reports.



PASSAGE: Remembering Jesse Jackson, an American original

Mark Whitaker looks back on the life of The Rev. Jesse Jackson, the Baptist minister, civil rights leader and social justice activist, whose trailblazing presidential campaigns, built on a message of economic support and faith-based compassion, fostered his so-called "rainbow coalition."

PASSAGE: In memoriam

"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.



JOURNALISM: Seymour Hersh's role as a reporter: "To find out secrets and facts"

For six decades, Seymour Hersh's reporting for such publications as The New York Times and The New Yorker has changed public opinion and government policy – from documenting the My Lai massacre during the Vietnam War, to uncovering torture by American service members at the Abu Ghraib prison in Iraq. "60 Minutes" correspondent Lesley Stahl talks with the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist about his career exposing corruption, and where he believes America stands now. She also talks with Laura Poitras, co-director of a new documentary on Hersh, "Cover-Up," about putting the reporter with a reputation for crankiness on camera.

To watch a trailer for "Cover-Up," click on the video player below:

Serving up tofu dressed with the Ota family's secret sauce. CBS News



FOOD: The art of tofu

In Portland, Ore., Jason Ogata, owner of Ota Tofu – the country's oldest tofu company – makes his artisanal product the old-fashioned way: with love. Luke Burbank talks to Ogata and his mother and co-owner, Sharon Hirata, about tofu as a labor of love; and with Chef Aaron Adams, whose dishes bring out tofu's versatility.

RECIPE: Shirae Tofu Dressing

Oscar-nominee Rose Byrne, star of "If I Had Legs I'd Kick You." CBS News

MOVIES: Rose Byrne on playing a woman at the end of her rope in "If I Had Legs I'd Kick You"

Australian-born actress Rose Byrne earned an Academy Award nomination for her powerful performance in the drama "If I Had Legs I'd Kick You," playing a mother stretched to the limits. She talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about playing a woman losing all sense of control. Byrne also discusses her early years in Hollywood and the help she received from fellow Aussie Heath Ledger; and how she branched off from working in dramas like the TV series "Damages," to comedies like "Bridesmaids."

To watch a trailer for "If I Had Legs I'd Kick You" click on the video player below:

HARTMAN: Mailman



BOOKS: Norah O'Donnell on "We the Women," about the unsung heroines of America

In her new book, "We the Women," CBS News' Norah O'Donnell tells the overlooked stories of women who have helped shape our nation, from the single female whose name appears on the Declaration of Independence, to the first Black woman to argue a case before the Supreme Court. O'Donnell talks with correspondent Mo Rocca about being shocked by how much she didn't know of these women's contributions; the role of women in journalism today; and why she is optimistic about the future.

NATURE: Whitetail deer in New York



