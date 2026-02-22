Rose Byrne on playing a woman at the end of her rope in "If I Had Legs I'd Kick You" Australian-born actress Rose Byrne earned an Academy Award nomination for her powerful performance in the drama "If I Had Legs I'd Kick You," playing a mother stretched to the limits. She talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about playing a woman losing all sense of control. Byrne also discusses her early years in Hollywood and the help she received from fellow Aussie Heath Ledger; and how she branched off from working in dramas like the TV series "Damages," to comedies like "Bridesmaids."