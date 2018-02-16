This week on "Sunday Morning" (Feb. 18)

Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and CBS All Access, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox. The show also streams on CBSN beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET and 1 p.m. ET.

COVER STORY: Infidelity

The overwhelming majority of Americans believe infidelity is morally wrong - more than believe it of cloning, or suicide. Yet, why do so many people cheat?

Tony Dokoupil talks with psychologist Esther Perel, Kinsey Institute researcher Helen Fisher, and the president of the company behind Ashley Madison, as well as two women who strayed outside their marriages for very different reasons.

ALMANAC: Vanna White

ART: Amy Sherald

Alex Wagner profiles the artist whose painting of former first lady Michelle Obama was unveiled this week at the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C.

"THE ENVELOPE, PLEASE…": Willem Dafoe

Martha Teichner profiles the stage and screen actor, star of "Platoon" and "The Last Temptation of Christ," who is nominated for his third Oscar, for "The Florida Project."

POSTCARD FROM SPAIN: A movable feast

Correspondent Seth Doane does a tapas bar crawl through Madrid. The strolling meal, partaking of many small plates and drinks, is a Spanish tradition.

ON STAGE: Jimmy Buffett comes to Broadway

Tracy Smith profiles the singer-songwriter whose music is now the focus of a Broadway musical, "Escape to Margaritaville."

OPINION: Ed Asner on the presidency



THE WHITE HOUSE: Andrew Johnson: The unfortunate president

Raised in poverty, uneducated, a working class figure whose political ethos was "my way or the highway," Andrew Johnson's surprising rise to the Oval Office upon Abraham Lincoln's assassination was followed by a torturous relationship with Congress and the first impeachment of a U.S. president. Mo Rocca looks back at the life of the Southern Democrat who was one of America's most unfortunate chief executives.

CALENDAR: Week of February 19

"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.



MOVIES: David Edelstein reviews "Black Panther"

