This week on "Sunday Morning" (Feb. 18)

A tempting tapas treat at the House of Mushrooms in Madrid.

COVER STORY: Infidelity
The overwhelming majority of Americans believe infidelity is morally wrong - more than believe it of cloning, or suicide. Yet, why do so many people cheat?

Tony Dokoupil talks with psychologist Esther Perel, Kinsey Institute researcher Helen Fisher, and the president of the company behind Ashley Madison, as well as two women who strayed outside their marriages for very different reasons.

ALMANAC: Vanna White

Obama Portrait

Artist Amy Sherald, right, poses with her portrait of Michelle Obama and the former first lady, during an unveiling ceremony at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery, Monday, Feb. 12, 2018, in Washington, D.C.

Andrew Harnik/AP

ART: Amy Sherald
Alex Wagner profiles the artist whose painting of former first lady Michelle Obama was unveiled this week at the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C.

willem-dafoe-interview-620.jpg

Willem Dafoe received his third Oscar nominations, as Best Supporting Actor, for the film "The Florida Project."

CBS News

"THE ENVELOPE, PLEASE…": Willem Dafoe
Martha Teichner profiles the stage and screen actor, star of "Platoon" and "The Last Temptation of Christ," who is nominated for his third Oscar, for "The Florida Project."

tapas-gambas-al-ajillo-shrimp-scampi-at-la-casa-del-abuelo-seth-doane-james-blick-620.jpg

At La Casa del Abuelo, Seth Doane and James Blick partake of gambas al ajillo (shrimp-scampi).

CBS News

POSTCARD FROM SPAIN: A movable feast
Correspondent Seth Doane does a tapas bar crawl through Madrid. The strolling meal, partaking of many small plates and drinks, is a Spanish tradition. 

ON STAGE: Jimmy Buffett comes to Broadway
Tracy Smith profiles the singer-songwriter whose music is now the focus of a Broadway musical, "Escape to Margaritaville."

To view a trailer for "Escape to Margaritaville," click on the player below:

Escape to Margaritaville - Sailing Onto Broadway! by Escape to Margaritaville The Musical on YouTube

OPINION: Ed Asner on the presidency
       

portrait-of-president-andrew-johnson-by-washington-b-cooper-npg-620.jpg

President Andrew Johnson, the successor to Abraham Lincoln, whose battles with Congress over healing a war-ravaged nation led to his impeachment.

National Portrait Gallery

THE WHITE HOUSE: Andrew Johnson: The unfortunate president
Raised in poverty, uneducated, a working class figure whose political ethos was "my way or the highway," Andrew Johnson's surprising rise to the Oval Office upon Abraham Lincoln's assassination was followed by a torturous relationship with Congress and the first impeachment of a U.S. president. Mo Rocca looks back at the life of the Southern Democrat who was one of America's most unfortunate chief executives.

CALENDAR: Week of February 19
"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.

    
WEB EXCLUSIVES:

black-panther-chadwick-boseman-marvel-promo.jpg

Chadwick Boseman in "Black Panther."

Marvel/Disney

MOVIES: David Edelstein reviews "Black Panther"

