Calendar: Week of February 19

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:
Monday is Presidents Day, honoring George Washington and all the chief executives who've followed.
Tuesday sees the PEN America Literary Awards Ceremony in New York, this year honoring novelist Edmund White, among many other writers and translators.
On Wednesday, movie and music executive David Geffen turns 75.
Thursday is World Thinking Day, the day millions of Girl Scouts and Girl Guides around the world are asked to think of each other, and express thanks and appreciation.
On Friday, President Trump is scheduled to welcome Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to the White House.
And Saturday is World Sword Swallowers Day, aimed, its sponsors say, at educating the public and dispelling myths about their art.
