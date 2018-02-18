Willem Dafoe

In "The Florida Project," Dafoe plays Bobby, the manager of a motel on the seedy outskirts of Orlando, that is home to struggling families always on the edge. "I'm kind of, in the movie, connective tissue," Dafoe laughed. "I'm always going around putting out fires, because all these people have pretty challenging lives, and there's lots of problems at this budget motel, and I've gotta sort things out."
Because director and co-writer Sean Baker made the film on a minuscule budget, it wasn't money that attracted Dafoe to the project: "The fact that basically he was making it, you know, with a mixed cast of professional and new performers and children and non-performers filming in an actual place, telling a story that's not usually told, of an underclass, of a world I didn't really know," Dafoe said.